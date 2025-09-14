Your Horoscope This Week: September 14 To 20
Cosmic beings, eclipse season doesn’t mess around… and neither should you. The recent Pisces total lunar eclipse was part one of this cosmic double feature, and now we’re moving toward the sequel: a partial solar eclipse in Virgo on Sunday the 21st. (In Australia, the partial eclipse in Virgo will actually fall on Monday morning at 5:43AM AEST.) Eclipses always come in pairs, and this week is like that quiet but restless pause between acts. You might notice your body craving simplicity, your mind craving clarity, and your heart craving a reset. That’s because we’re in the “dark of the Moon” phase — the few days before a new moon when the Universe basically hands you a cosmic broom and says, declutter your life, babe.
On the 19th, Mercury shifts into Libra, giving us a breather. Conversations flow more smoothly, debates feel more balanced, and suddenly you might actually want to hear someone else’s opinion (keyword: might). But just as you’re getting comfy, the very next day, Venus leaves fiery Leo and enters pragmatic Virgo. If Mercury is passing you a chilled mocktail and saying “relax,” Venus in Virgo is like, “btw, did you remember to alphabetise your spice rack?” It’s that classic one-step-forward, one step-back energy, reminding us that eclipse season is not about control, it’s about surrender, with a side of editing.
And then comes the main event: the Virgo solar eclipse on Sunday/Monday. Unlike the emotional tidal wave of last week’s Pisces eclipse, this one is quieter, subtler, but no less important. Virgo energy is about the small steps, the daily rituals, the grounding habits that make big dreams sustainable. You don’t need to launch a 10-point transformation plan this weekend. In fact, you shouldn’t. Instead, pay attention to your nervous system. Get outside. Touch grass, literally. Drink water. Stretch. Let your body be the vessel for the fertile intentions that want to sprout in the months ahead.
The blessing of this eclipse? It plants seeds for the next six months, seeds that may take their time, but will grow with steady devotion. Think of yourself as fertile ground, not a machine. Virgo wants you to trust that progress happens in increments, not instant gratification. So this week, as Mercury reminds you to connect with grace and Venus dares you to simplify your love and money story, know that the real magic is already germinating under the surface. Your only job is to breathe, release, and prepare to say yes to what wants to grow.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are you noticing how your relationships are mirroring back your own growth? Mercury’s entrance into Libra on the 18th activates your partnership zone, and since this week builds toward the Virgo solar eclipse, relationships are the biggest teachers. Someone close to you could reflect both your best qualities and your blind spots. Stay open but discerning. Harmony doesn’t mean ignoring your own needs — it means finding ways to stand tall in your truth while still respecting the rhythm of another’s. This is especially key because the eclipse is ruled by Mercury, and your conversations this week can become the seeds of major shifts over the next six months.
Venus’s shift into Virgo later in the week, putting the spotlight on your health and daily habits. Combined with the Virgo eclipse on the 22nd, this is your cosmic nudge to get real about your wellness routines. Are you running on fumes or giving your body what it needs? Try not to over-police yourself… you’re not a robot, you’re a human in transformation. With Mars preparing to enter Scorpio next week, the fire of reinvention is coming, but right now you’re asked to lay a gentler foundation. Think: nourishment, boundaries, and remembering that your body is a temple, not a battleground.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, love might be asking you to loosen your grip a little. With Venus, your ruling planet, moving into Virgo on the 20th, right before the Virgo solar eclipse, your heart is ready for new levels of devotion. This eclipse lands in your zone of creativity, romance, and fate, making it one of the most magical moments of your year. But here’s the catch: you can’t control how love unfolds. If you’ve been nitpicking yourself or others, take a deep breath and choose presence. The eclipse brings breakthroughs in love and art, but only if you resist expecting perfection.
Mercury’s move into Libra helps you weave this magic into your daily life. Libra energy brings more flow into your routines, encouraging you to balance structure with flexibility. A partnership — romantic or professional — might inspire you to refine the way you work or create. Venus in Virgo will harmonise with your earthy energy, but the eclipse amplifies it. So ask yourself: if your inner child could dream up their ideal romance, project, or creative pursuit, what would it look like? This is the week to plant those seeds.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Universe is turning up the volume on your voice. Mercury, your ruler, struts into Libra on the 19th, highlighting creativity, love, and pleasure. Since the upcoming Virgo solar eclipse is ruled by Mercury (just like you), your words and ideas are especially powerful now. Don’t be surprised if a conversation this week reshapes your outlook on love or inspires a creative breakthrough. The solar eclipse on the 22nd roots this inspiration at home, asking: what foundations are you building so your creativity has room to thrive?
Venus entering Virgo on the 20th ties directly into this eclipse energy. This is your chance to ground your restless energy into something tangible within your home and family life. Maybe you reorganise your living space to invite more peace, or maybe you finally have that heart-to-heart with someone under your roof. Venus in Virgo wants your love life to feel practical and nourishing, not just fleeting fun. And since the eclipse falls in this same sector, whatever intentions you set now around your home, security, and roots will ripple through the next six months.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, you’re riding a wave of heightened sensitivity, and yes, it’s a lot. The Pisces eclipse two weeks ago already stretched your emotional bandwidth, and now the upcoming Virgo solar eclipse on the 22nd takes it further by shining on your zone of communication and self-expression. You may feel like you need to say something you’ve been holding in. Mercury’s move into Libra on the 18th pushes you to balance honesty with harmony, especially at home or with loved ones. Remember: speaking your truth doesn’t mean spilling every thought. It means choosing words that align with your higher self.
Venus’s move into Virgo later in the week sets the tone for the eclipse weekend. This energy wants you to refine how you communicate in relationships, and the eclipse magnifies it. You might realise you’ve been editing yourself to avoid conflict, or on the flip side, over explaining to be understood. Venus in Virgo helps you simplify: say less, mean more. And as the Moon renews in Virgo, this is your chance to plant intentions around writing, teaching, or even social media use. Just keep an eye on Venus’s shadow: self criticism. Your words are spells, Cancer, so make sure they’re kind and intentional, especially toward yourself.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the spotlight may feel heavier than usual, but that’s because the Universe knows you can carry it. Mercury’s move into Libra on the 19th emphasises your communication zone, making this a week where your voice can open doors. Conversations you have now carry eclipse-level weight, especially as we approach the Virgo solar eclipse on Sunday night/Monday morning. If there’s a story you’ve been afraid to tell, or a truth you’ve been hesitant to share, Mercury in Libra encourages you to deliver it with grace, not fear. Remember: harmony isn’t about silencing yourself… it’s about choosing the words that best honour your power.
Venus leaves your sign on the 20th, sliding into Virgo and syncing with the eclipse in your self-worth and financial zone. This is a reality check moment, Leo: how are you treating your money, and how are you letting it treat you? Venus in Virgo loves precision, but be careful not to slide into scarcity thinking or nitpicking your progress. The eclipse magnifies where you’ve been underestimating your value and pushes you to raise the bar. Think: new opportunities to monetise your passions, healthier money boundaries, and a fresh relationship with abundance that mirrors your true worth.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’re the main character this week, and the Universe isn’t subtle about it. Mercury, your ruler, steps into Libra this week, highlighting your money and values zone. Because the upcoming solar eclipse in your sign is ruled by Mercury, the conversations and decisions you’re making about your resources right now are infused with long-term impact. Pay attention to any shifts in how you earn, save, or spend… these are clues to the new chapter that next Monday's eclipse wants you to write. You’re balancing practicality with harmony, especially in how you share and receive resources with others.
On the 20th, Venus joins the party in your sign, just two days before the partial solar eclipse in your sign crowns you with new beginnings. It’s a cosmic reset button for your identity and how you show up in the world. Venus helps you refine your glow-up, not just physically, but emotionally, financially, and spiritually too. The temptation may be to scrutinise every detail of your journey, but the eclipse wants you to surrender control and embrace your becoming. This is your time to plant intentions around confidence, relationships, and purpose. Think less about “fixing yourself” and more about celebrating yourself.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, your season is around the corner, but first you’re being asked to clear the clutter. Mercury moves into your sign on the 19th, sharpening your voice and reminding you how powerful your words can be. Since Monday's Virgo solar eclipse is ruled by Mercury, your clarity and charm will influence how you navigate the shifts of this week. Partnerships and contracts might feel highlighted, and your ability to advocate for yourself while creating harmony is your magic. Don’t shy away from speaking up — you’re being called to step into your role as the diplomat and decision-maker.
The eclipse itself, however, takes place in Virgo on the 22nd, just two days after Venus moves into that same sign. This double Virgo influence shines on your zone of solitude, healing, and closure. Old wounds, patterns, or limiting beliefs may resurface — not to haunt you, but to be released once and for all. Having your ruler Venus in Virgo for the next four weeks could tempt you to be overly critical of your healing journey, but remember: progress isn’t linear. This final eclipse of 2025 is a cosmic cleanse. Plant seeds around self-compassion, boundaries, and choosing peace over perfection.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the cosmos just turned the volume up on your heart’s desires. Mercury’s entrance into Libra activates your hidden world, encouraging you to sort through your subconscious patterns before you speak or act. With next Monday’s partial solar eclipse in Virgo being ruled by Mercury, the Planet of Communication, you may notice secrets, dreams, or inner truths bubbling up this week, asking to be acknowledged. This isn’t about hiding… it’s about making space for what’s been quietly guiding you. Your intuition is your compass now, and if you lean into it, you’ll see the eclipse’s lessons with greater clarity.
Then comes the main event: Venus shifts into Virgo on the 20th, amplifying next Monday's Virgo solar eclipse in your zone of friendships, networks, and community. This is your reminder that you don’t have to walk your path alone. Some Scorpios might welcome new soul-aligned friendships, while others might gracefully release connections that have run their course. The eclipse highlights who truly supports your vision and who drains it. Venus softens the edges, helping you approach these transitions with love, not resentment. By planting seeds of community now, you’re building a support system that mirrors your transformation.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the cosmos is testing just how high you’re willing to aim. Mercury enters Libra on the 19th, spotlighting your friendships and networks, and reminding you that your voice holds major influence right now. People are watching, listening, and mirroring your energy, which is why this pre-eclipse week feels like a sneak preview of the larger plot twists to come. Be intentional about what you share, and with whom. Align your words with your truth, and you’ll magnetise the allies who are meant to walk with you into this next season.
Venus’ move into Virgo later in the week adds even more weight to Sunday’s upcoming solar eclipse in Virgo, both landing in your career zone. Think: reputation reset. Whether you’ve been craving recognition, searching for direction, or considering a pivot, this eclipse shines a floodlight on your professional path. Don’t be surprised if new doors open suddenly, or if old ones slam shut with finality. Either way, trust the rerouting. Venus helps you refine your craft and approach your career with discernment. This is about building sustainable success, not burning yourself out chasing approval.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Cap, the Universe just handed you a giant map… are you ready to follow it? Mercury, the Planet of Communication, enters Libra on the 19th, illuminating your career zone for the next three weeks, and since the upcoming Virgo solar eclipse eclipse is ruled by Mercury, these conversations at work are infused with destiny. You may have to advocate for yourself in boardrooms or with authority figures, but the clarity you bring is exactly what’s needed. Balance ambition with diplomacy, and you’ll realise that sometimes the strongest move is the one that unites rather than divides.
Then comes Venus in Virgo on the 20th, magnifying the Virgo solar eclipse in your expansion sector. This eclipse wants you to take a leap, but in true Virgo fashion, it’s a calculated leap. Whether it’s higher education, publishing, or international opportunities, you’re being nudged to break out of routines and chase a dream that’s been tugging at you. Venus softens the edge, reminding you that it’s safe to dream bigger while still being practical. This isn’t escapism — it’s self-devotion and sustainable elevation.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the winds of change are blowing straight through your soul, and there’s no stopping them. Mercury’s entrance into Libra on the 19th turns your attention to expansion, travel, and philosophy. Since the upcoming Virgo solar eclipse is ruled by Mercury, the themes of ;What do you believe? Where are you headed? Who do you want to become?' are taking centre stage. Your answers are shifting, and that’s okay. Eclipses aren’t here to preserve your comfort zone; they’re here to stretch you out of them.
Meanwhile, Venus, the Planet of Love, enters Virgo on the 20th, syncing with the upcoming solar eclipse in your intimacy and merging sector. For you, this final eclipse of 2025 is about depth, trust, and transformation. Who are you letting in, and who are you keeping out? Venus encourages you to refine how you share your resources, love, and energy. Sunday’s eclipse could bring breakthroughs in intimacy, financial partnerships, or even healing generational wounds. Think of this as a cosmic detox: only what’s real, mutual, and nourishing can stay.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, brace yourself… you’re at the heart of this week’s cosmic drama. Mercury’s move into Libra on the 19th activates your intimacy and shared-resources zone, sharpening conversations around trust, debt, or emotional bonds. Since the upcoming Virgo solar eclipse rules this week and directly opposes your sign, these dialogues aren’t casual — they’re karmic. Expect revelations in your closest bonds. Some will deepen, others may dissolve. Trust the unfolding.
Venus entering Virgo on the 20th amplifies the weekend's Virgo solar eclipse in your relationship zone. For you, this is relationship reset energy. Whether it’s romantic, platonic, or professional, the eclipse is asking you to plant seeds of honesty and commitment in your partnerships. Venus softens the lessons, reminding you that love thrives in the details: showing up, listening, compromising. This is about building connections that can weather storms. If someone exits your life now, it’s making space for someone more aligned with your evolving self.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
