The Blood Corn Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces is Here — & Communication is Key
The first week of September brings a magnificent showstopping Blood Moon in Pisces on September 7th, which is a total lunar eclipse, completing the story and dream that took place in September 2024. The Blood Moon will look orange due to the sunlight coming through the Earth’s atmosphere, so stargazers take note as you look up at the sky.
Contrary to folklore, there is nothing to fear. Why are we afraid of the Blood Moon? Some civilisations believed this lunar event had apocalyptic significance. Even the movie Practical Magic portrays it as a sign of misfortune. In reality, it’s an auspicious time. Blood Moons are usually a time of fertility, power, and growth. The reason why they are unpredictable is that lunar eclipses can reveal things that we wish to keep hidden. If you're living your best, most genuine life, then you don’t need to worry. However, if you are lying, cheating, or scheming, your clandestine motives might come to light for others to see. Bottom line: Eclipses are the universe’s reckoning for bad behaviour.
Beyond that, lunar eclipses also urge us to look inward and heal. The moon’s illumination asks us to highlight what we love and move toward it. Also, we should embrace our spiritual beliefs and implement them into our lives. Since the moon is in Pisces, we must use our intuition to protect our energy from harm and swim to our desires. This isn't a moment of pause but a chance to advance ourselves and strive to improve situations. No more treading water, this is our call to action.
With the Blood Moon in Pisces forming an astrological aspect to Jupiter in Cancer, it is a time of connection. Paying it forward will unite us with the local community and allow for meaningful collaboration and connection. Committing to a cause we care about lifts our spirits and motivates us to do more to positively impact the world.
Be prepared for emotions to intensify during this time. Lunar eclipses tend to pull at our heartstrings and heighten passions. The moon influences the ocean's tides, and human beings are 60% water, so we feel the energy at an extreme level. Do yourself a favour and block off time in your calendar for R&R. Book the massage or reiki session you've longed for. Practice deep breathing or self-guided meditation. Take a minute to align with your body to ensure you don't get too lost in the eclipse.
PSA: Mercury in Virgo’s opposition to the Moon in Pisces might cause miscommunication with others. Reread texts and emails before sending and think before speaking to make sure you are expressing yourself correctly. You don't want to create a conflict with someone by being careless with your words. This is a reminder to be cognisant and intentional.
The debate about manifesting during the lunar eclipse is relevant because knowing how to work with the cosmos is essential. Some claim that the vibe is too chaotic to set proper intentions, causing unexpected or unintended outcomes. Others say that we are always in a position to manifest because once an idea comes to mind, we set the course of action to attain it. Truthfully, there is no wrong or right option. Do what is correct for you, but consider both sides of this topic. You are in control of your destiny, so choose wisely. With the North Node of Destiny in Pisces, the stars are aligned to support you in making decisions that will lead to good things
Also, no zodiac sign will be affected less or more. Eclipses have an impact on everyone in different ways. Be forewarned, this eclipse takes over six months to complete its mission. Many claim that water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces might require a good cry to relinquish emotions. While this may be true, we’ll all require an energetic release — so stand by with a box of tissues.
