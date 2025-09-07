The Blood Corn Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces is Here — & Communication is Key

The debate about manifesting during the lunar eclipse is relevant because knowing how to work with the cosmos is essential. Some claim that the vibe is too chaotic to set proper intentions, causing unexpected or unintended outcomes. Others say that we are always in a position to manifest because once an idea comes to mind, we set the course of action to attain it. Truthfully, there is no wrong or right option. Do what is correct for you, but consider both sides of this topic. You are in control of your destiny, so choose wisely. With the North Node of Destiny in Pisces, the stars are aligned to support you in making decisions that will lead to good things