Taurus, September’s Pisces total lunar eclipse on the 8th lands in your friendship and social network zone, which means your community connections are in the hot seat. This could be the moment you realise a friend is actually a frenemy, or that you’ve been overextending yourself in group dynamics that don’t feel reciprocal. Alternatively, you might meet someone during this time who changes your entire trajectory, like a friend- turned-lover or an online connection that opens massive doors. Eclipse energy is unpredictable, so release the need to control the story. Just know that whatever’s revealed around this time is clearing space for the people who are meant to ride with you into your next chapter. Then on the 22nd, the Virgo solar eclipse will pull you back to your inner child, asking: are you still prioritising joy, creativity, and love in all its messy forms?