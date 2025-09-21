Your Horoscope This Week: September 21 To 27
Cosmic beings, let’s celebrate, ‘cause we made it! On Sunday, September 21st at 3:54 p.m. EST, the new moon solar eclipse in Virgo (the final eclipse of 2025) occurred at 29°, marking both a culmination and an initiation. We’re stepping into this week with eclipse shadows still lingering — especially as eclipse season technically extends until the Aries full moon on October 6th. But we’re also beginning to see glimmers of clarity, power, and alignment return to us. This is a manifestation portal, the ten days after an eclipse when the invisible becomes possible, not through chaos and whirlwind change like earlier this month, but through grounded intention. Virgo whispers, Slow down. Be thorough. Lay the foundation well so your harvest can actually be sustained.
On September 22nd, just a few hours before the sun enters Libra and the Equinox resets the cosmic scale, Mars enters Scorpio, one of the signs it rules. This transit is potent. It sets the tone for the next six weeks of laser-focused transformation. Mars in Libra was about appearances, partnerships, compromise. Mars in Scorpio is about penetrating truth, radical courage, and relentless clarity. The kind of clarity that makes you leave the job, speak up in the boardroom, end the relationship, report the injustice, expose the system. It’s the energy of the activist, the investigative journalist, the shadow-worker, the whistleblower. The Phoenix rising from the rubble, eyes locked on what needs to be rebuilt.
And if you’re paying attention to the world right now, you know the rubble is real. Mars in Scorpio doesn’t tolerate that kind of cognitive dissonance. It cuts through the gaslighting. It reclaims the narrative. It demands that we stop turning away. In the next six weeks, we will see psychological and spiritual uprisings — online, in courtrooms, on the streets, in dreams. Mars in Scorpio activates our collective shadow: the parts of ourselves and society that we were taught to suppress. The parts that know something isn’t right and refuse to stay silent any longer.
So if things feel intense this week, if emotions bubble up like lava, if the veil slips, if something you thought was buried comes to light… remember this: Scorpio energy doesn’t reveal what it can’t help you transmute. This is a week of reckoning, rebalancing, and raw possibility. The Virgo eclipse gave us the blueprint. Mars in Scorpio hands us the tools. And the Libra Equinox reminds us that beauty and justice must always coexist. Show up this week — for yourself, for your dreams, and for the world you want to help rebirth. Because the stars aren’t waiting. And neither should we.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you did it. Sunday’s Virgo solar eclipse delivered a necessary reset to your health, rhythm, and relationship with responsibility. And now, with the arrival of Libra Season and the Equinox, your focus shifts to your partnership sector these next four weeks. This is your cosmic cue to pause the hustle and consider how balanced your relationships really feel, romantically, professionally, platonically. The Equinox brings day and night into equilibrium, and the same medicine applies to your one-on-one connections. Where have you been overgiving? Where have you been withholding? Libra Season brings grace, reflection, and clarity if you’re willing to look honestly in the mirror.
And just as you start to recalibrate your outer relationships, Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Scorpio on the 22nd and turns up the heat within. Your sector of depth, merging, sex, and soul bonds is on fire… but this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan kind of burn. This is the kind of intensity that transforms you from the inside out. This Mars transit asks you to face the ways you’ve held onto pain, shame, or secrets. Instead of pushing it down, go deeper. Whether it’s healing ancestral wounds, saying yes to intimacy, or clearing financial entanglements, you’re being reborn through surrender.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you made it to the other side. Sunday’s Virgo solar eclipse may have felt like a creative upheaval, pushing you to reimagine how you express yourself and experience pleasure. With Libra Season and the Equinox now activating your sector of health, rituals, and wellness, your assignment is to integrate joy into your everyday flow. Not just bubble baths and green juice, but real joy: the kind that sneaks into your calendar and reminds you that structure can be sacred. Libra Season helps you beautify your routine and reclaim your peace these next four weeks.
At the same time, Mars’ presence in Scorpio starting the 22nd charges up your relationship sector, making this one of the most erotically charged and emotionally revealing transits of the year. You may find yourself wanting more depth, more attention, more devotion. But be mindful not to grasp too tightly or over-control the outcome. Real intimacy requires surrender, not seduction through strategy. Allow the tension to build, but also allow space for mutuality. The kind of love that’s coming to you now isn’t flimsy. It’s layered, karmic, and magnetic. Make room to receive it.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, congrats — you crossed the eclipse threshold. Sunday’s Virgo solar eclipse struck your home and emotional security sector, reminding you of what truly matters and where your spirit feels safest. Now, Libra Season and the Equinox shine light on your sector of creativity, romance, and joy. It’s time to come out of your shell and flirt with life again. Whether it’s a new love interest, an artistic idea, or a childlike dream, let your inner romantic lead the way. This is your permission slip to play and indulge in pleasure.
Meanwhile, Mars’ entrance in Scorpio on the 22nd lands in your wellness and routine sector, giving you the juice to finally get serious about those habits you’ve been half-committed to. But this isn’t about strictness… it’s about sacred discipline. What do you need to feel sharp, strong, and grounded? Mars will help you cut through distractions, but it can also bring burnout if you’re not careful. Channel the fire toward healing and consistency, not obsession. Your body is your compass, so listen closely… After the whirlwind of eclipse season, you may just need to take more naps.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Sunday’s solar eclipse in Virgo shook things up in your communication and truth-telling sector, and now that Libra Season is here, the Equinox wants you to come home to yourself — literally. Over the next four weeks, your focus turns to your emotional foundations, your family dynamics, your safe spaces. Libra Season wants your sanctuary to reflect your soul. Whether that means redecorating your room, setting firmer boundaries, or reconnecting with ancestors, let this season be a soft landing after eclipse turbulence.
At the same time, Mars’ entrance in Scorpio on the 22nd ignites your sector of creativity, fun, dating, and self-expression. You may be feeling a renewed desire to create — not just for clout, but because your soul needs an outlet. Romance may heat up too, but don’t be surprised if jealousy or past wounds rise to the surface. Scorpio doesn’t do lighthearted flings… it does soul ties. Stay grounded, and know that desire and vulnerability go hand in hand. When your heart speaks, let it roar.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Sunday’s Virgo eclipse brought financial clarity, and now Libra Season arrives with a message: use your voice. The Equinox highlights your sector of communication, curiosity, and everyday mindset. What have you been holding back out of fear of rocking the boat? It’s time to speak your truth with a dash of Libra Season finesse. You don’t need to shout to be heard. Sometimes, the most powerful messages are delivered with grace. Let dialogue become your superpower again.
As Mars enters Scorpio on the 22nd, your home, family, and roots sector gets stirred. Emotions you thought were long buried may bubble to the surface — especially around childhood, ancestry, or family power dynamics. This isn’t about reliving the past, but about re-writing it through truth. Scorpio demands courage, and you’ve got it. Use this energy to reclaim your space, tend to your inner child, and lay down new roots that are built on integrity, not illusion.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Sunday’s solar eclipse in your sign was a reset of cosmic proportions, and it ended this year’s eclipses with a grounding fresh start. You’re no longer the version of you that existed even one month ago. Now, with Libra Season and the Equinox arriving, your focus turns to your sector of self-worth, money, and value systems. What rewards are you ready to claim, Virgo? This Equinox invites you to align your finances with your integrity and your desires with your peace. Balance your books, balance your energy. Don’t hustle for what’s already yours.
Mars in Scorpio is now blazing through your communication sector, making you sharp-tongued, insightful, and hungry for truth. This is a powerful time to write, pitch, study, launch, or declare. But it’s also a time to be mindful of how you wield your words. Scorpio Mars energy doesn’t whisper, it stings when unregulated. Let your tongue be dipped in both fire and honey. Say what needs to be said, and say it from the soul.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you did it. Sunday’s solar eclipse took place just one sign before yours, helping you shed old karmic baggage in your sector of healing, closure, and dreams. Now the sun enters your sign on the 22nd and ushers in your season and the Equinox. Day and night are equal — a powerful mirror of your own cosmic role as the zodiac’s balancer. This is your annual fresh start. The version of you that steps forward now feels more self-possessed, radiant, and rooted. Don’t be afraid to take up space these next four weeks. The world is ready for your rebirth.
Meanwhile, Mars’ shift into Scorpio on the 22nd activates your sector of money, values, and self-esteem for the next six weeks. This steamy transit could supercharge your earning potential — but also bring up core wounds around self-worth. Are you chasing money from a place of survival or sovereignty? Mars here wants you to claim what you’re worth unapologetically, while also cutting out habits, expenses, or people who drain you. This isn’t about fast cash. It’s about reclaiming energetic security from the inside out.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you did it! The recent solar eclipse in Virgo lit up your community and friendship sector, and now Libra Season and the Equinox turn your focus inward — to the hidden, the unsaid, the subconscious aspects of life (and of your own psyche). Your sector of closure, intuition, and healing is now activated, giving you space to rest, recharge, and reflect. This is a sacred pause before your birthday season begins. Don’t rush to figure everything out. Just allow yourself to drift between worlds… dream, create, grieve, forgive. This is your soul’s cocoon.
Meanwhile, Mars, your planetary ruler, enters your sign on the 22nd, giving you an extra dose of cosmic fire for the next six weeks. You’re being asked to take your power back in every area of life — appearance, identity, energy, drive. But don’t be surprised if old shadows surface alongside the confidence boost. Mars gives you courage, but Scorpio energy makes you confront your fears. Your mission now is to stop shrinking, even if that means triggering others with your glow. When you lead from integrity, the right people adjust and celebrate your light.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, you made it to the other side of eclipse season with your career and legacy sector freshly rebooted. Now the start of Libra Season and the Equinox shift your attention to your social world: your sector of community, dreams, and long-term vision. Over the next four weeks, it’s all about collaborations, reconnections, and co-creation. Your soul is craving belonging… not just casual friends, but future-shaping alliances. Be intentional with your circles, and know that you’re entering a new era of visibility.
At the same time, Mars moves into Scorpio on the 22nd, activating your sector of rest, healing, and subconscious truth for a six-week journey. This is the shadow work chapter. You may feel more tired than usual, or more spiritually attuned. Either way, trust your body’s pace. Mars here asks you to slow down and purge quietly. Therapy, dream journaling, unplugging from the noise — these aren’t luxuries, they’re survival tools. You’re being rewired behind the scenes during this transit, so trust the unseen shifts.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you did it. Sunday’s Virgo solar eclipse lit up your truth-telling and expansion sector, and now the start of Libra Season and the Equinox illuminate your sector of career, reputation, and long-term success. This is one of the most powerful portals of the year to clarify what you’re building, and who you’re becoming. Balance is the keyword this week. Work-life, hustle-rest, ambition-alignment. If your goals no longer feel like a reflection of your soul, this Libra Season will gently (or dramatically) course-correct them.
On the 22nd, Mars’ entrance in Scorpio charges into your sector of community, collaboration, and friendship. You may feel more opinionated, more activated, and more on-mission — and you’re not wrong. This transit is about leading with conviction, but not falling into burnout or control. If your friendships feel one-sided or performative, it’s time to cut cords or call them out with love. If your allies feel genuine and aligned, it’s time to deepen the bond and make sure you’re supporting their mission as well. You don’t have to do this next phase of life alone. Just be discerning about who you build with and why.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, a new era has begun. That Virgo solar eclipse shook your intimacy sector to the core, and now the start of Libra Season and the Equinox help you zoom out and breathe again. Your sector of expansion, travel, and higher knowledge is wide open. You’re craving new horizons these next four weeks — mentally, spiritually, or geographically. Whether it’s a course, a book, or a spontaneous trip, let curiosity guide you. Libra Season brings soul-level breakthroughs if you’re willing to follow the question marks.
Meanwhile, Mars’ transit in Scorpio starts on the 22nd and powers up your career and legacy sector, bringing intensity and ambition to your professional life these next six weeks. You may feel more competitive, or more determined to finally be recognized. Just be mindful of burning bridges or letting resentment build if others don’t meet your pace. This transit is meant to evolve your leadership, not harden it. Lead with strategy, not ego. You’re more powerful than you think, but power without purpose is just noise.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you crossed the threshold. Sunday’s Virgo solar eclipse deeply impacted your relationship sector, helping you clarify the kind of connections you’re calling in (and the ones you’re outgrowing) over the course of the next six months. Now the start of Libra Season and the Equinox invite you to get even more intimate — not just romantically, but emotionally, spiritually, even financially. Your sector of depth, merging, and transformation is activated. This is where surface-level isn’t enough. You want soul depth in this post-eclipse world, so don’t settle for less.
Mars, the planet of action, shifts into Scorpio this week and energizes your sector of faith, purpose, and long-distance exploration for the next month and a half. You may feel the urge to study something deeper, go somewhere far, or return to a forgotten belief that once gave you strength. This is a six-week period of remembering your personal philosophy — the one that makes you resilient when life gets chaotic. You don’t need to have all the answers. But Mars in this realm asks you to search for them and welcome them with passion. The revelations will come when you least expect it.
