Here’s Everything To See & Do At Vivid Sydney 2023

It's that time of the year again when Sydney will be illuminated with a dazzling display of lights for Vivid Sydney.
Over the years, Vivid has become far more than just a mesmerising light show, with a glorious lineup of musical performances, thoughtful panel events, and opportunities to try delicious and diverse cuisine.
Returning in 2023 for its 13th year, the event is themed 'Vivid Sydney, Naturally' and will feature over 300 activations and events across three weeks. Here's a rundown of the program and what to expect from Vivid in 2023.
When is Vivid Sydney 2023?
Vivid Sydney will take place across 23 days from Friday, May 26 to Saturday June, 17.
What are some highlights?
An entertaining live music event lineup is in store for Vivid this year, paying homage to Australia's diverse music scene.
A Bend in the River: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Archie Roach
This event will celebrate the legacy of late First Nations musician, Archie Roach AC. The likes of Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, Dan Sultan, Kutcha Edwards, Sally Dastey, Becca Hatch, Dobby, Deline Briscoe, Radical Son, Tenzin Choegyal and Tamala Shelton will take to the stage at Sydney Town Hall for this event.
Tumbalong park
Get ready for 12 nights of free and eclectic contemporary music in Darling Harbour's Tumbalong Park (on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights across the festival). Performers include Yothu Yindi, Ziggy Ramo, Dan Sultan, Esa's Afro Synth Band with Kamazu and Mim Suleiman, Emma Donovan and more.
Vivid Sydney Supper Club
Aussie theatre and drag star Trevor Ashley will be transforming Mary’s Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge for the Vivid Sydney Supper Club. Headline performers include Christine Anu, Rhys Nicholson, David Campbell and more each Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 1am during the fest.
More music at Vivid
It doesn't stop there, with more live musical performances taking place across Sydney's CBD with various roaming acts. Desire Marea, Flying Lotus, Floodlights and SOFT CENTRE are amongst the names that will be popping up at the Sydney Opera House, Carriageworks and The Good Line in Darling Harbour.
Other artists to keep an eye out for including José González, Yaeji, Ella Mai, Cat Power, Devonté Hynes, Budjerah and Jaguar Jonze.
Where do I see the lights?
This year there will be more than 50 light installations, 3D projection artworks and ticketed events to immerse yourself in a world of light and colour.
"I am incredibly proud to bring back Vivid Sydney’s Light Walk," Gill Minervini, who curated Vivid Sydney’s 2023 Light program, said in a press statement.
"This year, all works featured are inspired by nature, driven by innovation and delivered with creativity; and will see works from a vast array of artists, from John Olsen to Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boon Wurrung woman Maree Clarke and Australia’s only full-time female neon-glass-bender, Emma-Kate Hart."
First Light
First Light will open the Vivid festival on Friday, May 26. Curated by Vivid Sydney’s First Nations Advisor Rhoda Roberts AO, the event will have a Welcome to Country and performances from Yothu Yindi and other big names in music.
The Light Walk
Get ready to be transported across the world just by walking through Sydney's CBD thanks to the works of more than 100 light collaborators and 26 international light artists from 13 countries. There will be an array of street installations, projection sites and large-scale immersive experiences across the bustling city centre.
This year we'll see light displays extended to Barangaroo. The Last Ocean by US artist Jen Lewin, will be shining bright at Barangaroo Reserve’s Stargazer Lawn, while installations Dune by Juan Fuentes and Sydney art collective Night Whisper by Amigo & Amigo will be showcases at Barangaroo Headland.
Lighting of the Sails
The Sydney Opera House's sails will once again be illuminated during Vivid, with some of the vibrant works of artist John Olsen brought to life on the monumental building.
Written in the Stars
Get ready for the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere to date with more than 1,000 drones over six shows.
What else is there to see at Vivid?
Vivid Ideas
You can't help but feel inspired at Vivid thanks to its annual Vivid Ideas program that prides itself on thought leadership and storytelling. There are 60 talks and workshops being held across the three weeks of the festival, exploring topics such as community, authenticity, respect and love.
Renowned author Jeanette Winterson and experimental psychologist Jesse Berin are featured in the Vivid Ideas program.