Priest had been casually vaping for a few years; at the pub, on her way to work, after an evening meal to unwind. It was after she started to vape more regularly that the 23-year-old’s eczema-prone skin began to flare for "the first time in years". A deep dive on the internet reinforced her suspicions: in addition to the overall health risks, vaping, much like smoking cigarettes, is reported to damage the skin. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2019 reviewed all relevant literature on dermatologic conditions associated with the use of e-cigarettes , namely contact dermatitis [a type of eczema, often the result of contact with a particular substance], burns and oral lesions. Researchers found an increase in the number of contact dermatitis cases associated with vape use. The study concluded that there is "early evidence [e-cigarettes] are harmful to human skin".