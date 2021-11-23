My parents never had any expectations for what they thought I should do. I grew up in a liberal household — my three siblings and I were always encouraged to participate in art and sports, but there wasn't much pressure around our futures. I was quite a serious, mature child and expected myself to complete higher education. Growing up, I wanted to be a lawyer until I took legal studies in high school and realised how dry it was.



My parents went through a protracted, difficult separation when I was 13, and I became anorexic at the age of 17. Since I was trying to avoid all thought of food, I studied really hard in my last year of school and was ranked in the top ten percentile of the state in my final exams. I undertook a Bachelor of Arts at university because I wanted to become a historian, and humanities subjects were always my strength. I used a HECS loan to pay for this since neither I nor my family could pay the full fees.



In my second year, I started work in finance part-time and realised that I preferred having money to studying — so I withdrew from my degree to work full-time. In hindsight, I should have continued my degree. But I've worked in finance and insurance ever since, so from a career perspective, it hasn't had a negative impact. I can still read about all the subjects I enjoy and provide useless trivia to my long-suffering family and friends!