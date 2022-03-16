‘There Was No Grieving, I Did Not Miss My Brother’ – What It’s Like To Have A Trans Sister

Gender politics right now is a melting pot of aggressive tones, fearmongering and misunderstanding. People are scared of change, of anything that messes with the status quo, worried that it may somehow negatively impact their lives. This is born from fear of the 'other' and a lack of education; it's nothing new. Some people are progressive in their thinking, accepting of change, open to different ways of living and being. Others are not. By examining something we are able to make it less scary and over time, with enough discussion, I hope that society will become less scared of trans people, particularly trans females, and realise that they are just the same as you and me. Humans, deserving of respect and acceptance.