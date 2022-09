In a video with an enormous 7.2 million views and counting, TikToker @allyrbackus showed their followers how they curl their lashes naturally overnight — by sleeping in an eye mask. "I used to get a lash lift every three months because I thought that was the only way to make them look longer," said Ally in the video, "but then I realised you can train your lashes to sit like this naturally over time." All you do, said Ally, is put the sleeping mask on, but when you do so, have your eyes open — not closed. "Put it on tight and then close your eyes," continued Ally. "You'll literally feel your eyelashes go up like this," Ally said pointing upwards, "and you will wake up to your lashes sitting up like this all day every day. Then once you put makeup on, even longer."