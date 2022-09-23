Applying my Jones Road The Mascara, to them in the morning only enhanced the lifted effect, as you can see in the below selfie. I was really impressed with the results and it lasted well throughout the day. Without mascara, though, the results are short-lived in comparison to an eyelash curler, and the lashes droop. But that's why Ally suggests being consistent and doing this trick nightly. I'm not entirely sure how the magic actually works, but I'd bet it's sandwiching your lashes between the mask and against the heat of your skin which contributes to the subtle, curled effect.