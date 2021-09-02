This $5 Pink Cleaning Goop Is Going Viral On TikTok

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When TikTok raves about something, you listen. But it's usually a questionable skincare trend or wellness hack that has people getting giddy and emptying store shelves. This time, it's a cleaning product — a humble pink goop that is said to clean even the toughest of stains. #Thepinkstuff has 235.5 million views on TikTok (and rapidly climbing). For those who gain immense satisfaction from cleaning videos, this one's for you.
From white sneakers and stained sinks to stubborn ovens and fake tan on carpet, The Pink Stuff is said to cure all. Made by UK brand Stardrops, The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste is a mild abrasive cream cleaner for hard surfaces like saucepans, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, rust, sinks, garden furniture, paintwork, stovetops and more.
To use, apply with a soft cloth or sponge. Rub the area of concern gently before rinsing off with clean water. Then, polish with a clean dry cloth. Or, make like this TikTok husband and use a drill for brushes instead.
The Pink Stuff pairs well with an equally fun product, the Scrub Daddy. This yellow, smiley-faced cleaning tool sponge with spikey hair is ergonomic and playful. There's also a pink Scrub Mommy version if you're so inclined.
Other variations of The Pink Stuff include its Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner and The Miracle Cream Cleaner. Go on, go upgrade your cleaning kit.