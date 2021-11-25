DIY haircuts and dye jobs have been a pandemic standard over the last two years. While reaching for the scissors or box dye has certainly been tempting during lockdowns, hacking into or colouring our strands at home is seldom a good move.
In the second episode of our two-part series Hair Me Out in partnership with Dyson, we see Catherine's hair revival after a few too many DIY dye attempts. Catherine's hair, which was in need of a little TLC, is styled with a textured bob and a trendy set of curtain bangs.
"A few years ago on New Year's Eve, I was really excited and decided to bleach my whole hair," said Catherine, describing her past hair habits. "Unfortunately I was walking around with damaged hair for a really long time."
Salon Stories stylist Sabrina used the Dyson Supersonic and Dyson Airwrap to create the look for Catherine. Watch the transformation and witness the result below:
