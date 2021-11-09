5 Women On How Their Hair Has Shaped Their Identity

Zhana: Originally, the World's Greatest Shave. Like I said, I'd been planning to do it since I was a kid. I actually campaigned for my high school to allow us to do it earlier because I was impatient and then I ran the fundraising drive two years in a row. It was rad, and I never missed my hair, but I wasn't comfortable enough in myself at the time to keep it short. I grew it out straight away and kept it long until my best friend shaved her head and I got envious. I waited until she grew hers out, though, because we decided we couldn't both be shaved at the same time or we'd look like we joined a cult.