Sweet Digs Australia: Jamie Yates’ Tassie Rental Is A Thrifter’s Delight

It’s partly thanks to the view that the energy in Yates’ home is impeccable from sun-up to sun-down, where the morning stumble over to the coffee pot is backdropped by the “mesmerising” light shapes and shadows thrown around the apartment throughout the day as the sun changes directions. Meanwhile, to take full advantage of the view, Yates says that she and her housemate Jess regularly have friends around for an evening martini . When she’s not entertaining at home, Yates also loves visiting her favourite spots around the city: Tommy McHugo’s for a pub vibe and Pidgeon Whole Bakers for a morning coffee.