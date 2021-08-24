What Swapping Daily Routines With A Co-Worker Taught Me About My Habits

The first change was waking up at 6 am — a feat that's worthy of mentioning as I'm a determined snoozer. I’ve been trying to set up a proper wake-up time for ages (it's usually somewhere between 7:30 and 8:30, depending on how late the session the night before goes). So waking up that early was hard, but another reminder that the hours between 6 - 9 am are elite. I did my usual workout during this time, however, the scramble that generally ensues to shower, eat breakfast and down a coffee before the workday starts didn't happen because of the amount of spare time I had. I had a luxurious, relaxed morning, which was a nice change. However, considering that I'm doing songwriting sessions late at night, I might not be able to continue this for the time being. But waking up earlier was a nice reminder to get up and go for a walk (revolutionary, I know!) if I can.