This pregnancy has been so different to my previous ones, for a few reasons: physically, because I’m older, I’ve been much more tired and I’ve had way less energy than when I was pregnant at 30! And emotionally, it’s a whole different ball game. I adore the little guy already — it’s a boy — and I’m so protective of him and beyond excited to meet him. But I know that I’m not his mum. I’m not thinking ahead to the milestones, like how old he’ll be for his first Christmas, or what season we’ll be in for his 1st birthday; I’m not looking at the logistics of next year’s family holiday and calculating the best time to travel with an infant. I will be the most devoted aunty in existence and my kids can’t wait to meet their “cousin”, but I’m totally clear that this part of the journey comes to an end once he’s born.