Content For The “Girlies” Is Finally Getting The Respect It Deserves

In the 1950s, there was an entire genre of films very creatively titled ‘women’s films’, which depicted stereotypical women’s interests (domestic life, romance, motherhood etc.). These films were mostly made by men, and upheld patriarchal narratives that almost always centred straight, cis, white women. In retrospect, these films are often accused of reinforcing conservative values, which is for the most part valid, however, some of these films were subtly subversive, too. Imitation of Life comes to mind; a film that depicted interracial friendships and a white-passing Black woman who is struggling with her racial heritage. Although this story undoubtedly falls into the white saviour narrative and is not a masterclass in critical race theory, it was still a progressive film for the time in which both iterations of the film were made (1934 and 1959). This was an early indication that women’s stories in cinema should not be limited to the life experiences of white women and their stereotypical ‘interests’, but could — and should — instead include more diverse perspectives.