Rent: $1,000. I live with two other housemates who also pay a similar amount. I have a really large room in a three-bedroom renovated terrace house in a great location. It's close to both university and work so I can justify paying this much.

Spotify: $11.99

Netflix: My parents pay for my family's Netflix account.

Phone Bill: $10. My parents pay for this.

Public Transport: $20 — $30 a week as I'm no longer on a concession Myki [a public transport card in Melbourne, similar to Opal in Sydney].

Eating Out: $100 — $200. I spend about $10 — $20 each week on coffee, but I consider this a treat to myself and my motivation to study.

Internet: $25

Gas: $25

Electricity: $30 every two months.

Vapes: $60. I buy two or three vapes a month.

House Supplies: Extra house supplies are split evenly between us, usually equating to no more than $10 a month.

Savings Contributions: I put about $400 in my savings each month, but this really depends on my study load and how much I'm working. I will always put extra away if I can.