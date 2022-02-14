12:30pm — I get home from work and laze around on my phone for a bit. Work was pretty chill again today, we had a few babies in, which is always fun. I also got paid today, so I browse Depop and considering treating myself. I want to buy some rings because I’ve been getting into wearing jewellery more often. I like the look of a pandora ring, so I ask the seller for the size. The seller says she can’t check for a few days because she’s away from her house, which is really annoying. Buying from Depop isn’t as easy as it is shopping at a retail store, but it’s cheaper and so much more ethical. I feel immense guilt on the rare occasions I buy fast fashion. I also search online for glamping sites nearby. It’s my 21st in a few months and I’ve decided I want to go away on a mini-holiday and stay with my friends for one night, my partner for the second night and then go out for dinner with my family on another day. I’m obligated to do something with my family because my brother and I share a birthday (which sucks, by the way). I also hate being the centre of attention so there’s no way I’m having a big party. I'm happy with just having some time away with friends. I find a few places that look cute and aren't super pricey and send some photos to my group. I’ll try and put money aside, get work off, and then book something in the next few weeks.