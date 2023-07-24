Rent: $1,080. I live in a flat with one housemate. It’s relatively large, but not the most modern joint. We each have our own bathroom.

Debt: I don’t earn enough to be paying off my HECS debt yet. I have my credit card, which I put large expenses on, but then pay off at the end of the month.

Rowing: The rowing club that I train at has an annual membership fee of around $1,500, so around $125 per month. That said, there are a number of other costs that come up throughout the year for trips

Netflix/Stan/Binge/Disney+/Spotify: $0. These are either kindly paid for by my mother or are friend’s accounts that I leech off.

Private Health Insurance: $0, again, thanks to my mum.

Apple iCloud storage: $4.49

Investing: I have $40 a month that goes to Raiz and is automatically invested in a portfolio with my desired investment tolerance.

Gas: $21.50

Electricity: $59