8:30am — I’m currently working from home due to the pandemic, which has been a blessing and a curse for my money habits. I no longer have to spend money on transport, social events, or lunches at work, but boy do I love to self soothe and buy myself skincare and beauty products. Because of this, I’ve started to track all my spending. Thankfully it wasn’t as bad as I was expecting, but I’ve still been reeling it in.



I almost never buy food out at the moment, so breakfast, lunch and dinner will usually consist of food that we've bought in our weekly grocery shop. Our delivery comes today ($110 for myself and my partner, so about $55 for me). Sometimes we get our food delivered when cases are high as one of my parents is high-risk, so we like to be extra careful. Other times, we do direct-to-boot at Woolies, which is so good! $55



9:00am — I start work and have my favourite breakfast — Weetbix, milk and honey. WFH has really messed up my morning routine, so I make my breakfast, roll back into bed and read/answer emails, before swiftly getting back up to wash my face, get (half) dressed in a nice top and comfy pants, and put on a bit of makeup. Some days I just do my skincare and get on with things, but lately, I’ve been wearing makeup for probably half the week. It makes me feel better and I enjoy the process of putting it on in front of a YouTube video and zoning out.



12:00pm — So many zoom calls! I’m a person who struggles with anxiety so these are always an experience. I’ll end the call and then think, “Did I sound annoying?”, “I’m SO annoying”, “I wonder if this is all in my head and they actually like me”. God bless my brain. I think my anxiety has gotten so much worse during the pandemic because I’m sitting and inspecting myself so much because I have nothing else to do. I tell myself to read *that* book tonight as it'll probably make me worry less and put me in a better mindset. Instead, I usually decide to read it another time (typical).



5:30pm — I finish work (for the most part). I sprinkle in some extra time on my current project here and there throughout the night. My partner and I settle down on the couch and eat curry for dinner and watch bad action movies. Eating dinner early is our favourite. I Facetime my mum between films to see how my parents are going. I am extra on edge at the moment because one of my parents is very sick, and if they get Covid, it could be very serious. We chat about our days and I help them with all their tech questions (exhausting!) and then get back to watching movies.



10:00pm — I finish the day scrolling Mecca for beauty items I want to buy. I need something to make me feel anything during this weird time, and waiting for a package gives me a rush. I don't buy anything tonight, though. I scroll TikTok for far too long and fall asleep around midnight.



Daily Total: $55