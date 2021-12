‘Skin Snacking’ Could Be The Key To A Clearer Complexion (& It’s Nothing To Do With Food)

With temperatures plummeting, the central heating on full blast and masks once again mandatory in many public spaces, it might be a good idea to step up your skincare game, especially if you have dry, dehydrated skin and notice that it gets a little flaky throughout the day. One new skincare innovation is the spray-on moisturiser, which can be used at any point during the day — even over makeup. Supplement your skincare routine with Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist , a popular choice among skincare enthusiasts (especially on TikTok) thanks to a dream team of highly moisturising and hydrating ingredients. First up, ceramides, which are a bunch of fats that hold the skin barrier together. When your ceramide reserves run low, you can expect dry, red and itchy skin (often inevitable with the dry heat of summer). Then there's glycerin, which attracts moisture to the skin, keeping it plump and soft. The mist is fine enough that there's no need to rub it in with your fingers so you can refresh your face as and when you need it.