Wait, Where Did All The Skin Positivity Go?

This hyper-attention to our skin, fed by the pressure of achieving a clear, smooth complexion, can create observable stress on our emotions and mental health. Spurred on by a lack of representation, it can, as Maia put it, make you feel as if you’re the only person in the world dealing with acne or other skin conditions. “I increasingly see patients who seek treatment for small ‘flaws’ in their skin in the quest for perfect skin,” says Dr Mia Jing Gao, consultant dermatologist. “In an image-focused culture, it is difficult not to feel that pressure, especially if your job is client-facing.”