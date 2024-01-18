My Body Has Always Been Deemed “Desirable.” Then I Started Using a Wheelchair

As time goes on, I hope non-disabled people learn from us and challenge themselves on why they are uncomfortable with disability and our community as a whole. When non-disabled people do the work to break down their biases, it helps disabled people as a whole be in community with others without worrying if they are worthy. At the end of the day, those of us who are disabled as well as queer, Black, Indigenous, or POC deserve to feel desired and included. We and our mobility aids should be celebrated. We have a right to be loudly and proudly disabled. Yes, using my power chair has changed my desirability as a queer Disabled Latina, and yes, it has been a rough and difficult change. But it also has changed how I now interact with others and how I view myself, making it possible for me to make even better connections. And I’m thankful my chair gave me that along with the freedom to be in the world.