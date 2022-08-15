7:15am — We head to Bunnings to grab the last of the supplies that we need this morning for our DIY project. We’re landscaping, and it’s been raining a lot the last week. This weekend is not forecast to be any different, so we really want to make sure we have as much dry time possible to get work done rather than tripping back and forth to the shops. We’re getting concrete, mortar and odds and ends today, but we pay with a Prezzy card voucher that I was given when leaving my last job, so we don't pay a cent. We do need to fill up the car with petrol so we get that chore out of the way too — $117 later and ouch! This price inflation is really biting. $117