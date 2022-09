We didn’t talk about money much. I just knew we didn’t have a lot of it and there were things we couldn’t have. My parents made tough decisions with money — ones that many people might not have made. Looking back, I'm very grateful. They knew that they could have spent a bonus on paying off some of the mortgage, but chose to take us on a two-week holiday overseas instead. They maxed out credit cards so we could get braces. They knew they’d be paying the mortgage for years but that they could never reverse time to take their kids overseas. I try to keep that mentality in mind with my finances now.