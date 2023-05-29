7:05pm — My flatmate and I arrive punctually and pop our gift on the gift table. I wander upstairs to find somewhere out of the way to leave all my jackets and bag, and run into the bride, who looks amazing! I’m glad I went on the formal end since the couple wore their wedding outfits again and look incredible. Drink in hand, I head downstairs and settle in at one of the tables they’ve set up. I manage to snag one a bit out of the way, so I can call the dog over and give him scritches while I chat. It’s great to catch up with people I don’t often see, and I also get to meet most of the bride’s family due to my shameless dog-hogging.