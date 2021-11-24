12:00pm — I don’t have a car at the moment. I was in a car crash nine days ago and the car was written off. I was on a holiday in the country with my boyfriend, we had been on a hike and didn’t see a car that was coming towards us from a bend. We got t-boned but weren’t injured badly, just minor injuries from the airbags and seatbelts. I’m actually quite fine about the car crash, no one was really at fault, plus the car insurance company is actually giving more money (around $1,000 more!) than what I actually paid for my car! Luckily, I have comprehensive insurance so everything was covered. Now I’m just waiting for the settlement to be processed. Since I don’t have a car and don’t want to spend money on an Uber, I decide to get the tram to the city where my friend picks me up (bless her soul). The tram in Melbourne costs $2.25 for a ride under two hours but I paid for it already on my prepaid travel card.