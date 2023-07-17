Rent: $1,400. I rent the master bedroom of a gorgeous house in Bayview. I pay $350 a week including bills, and I also get an adjacent room which I use as a home office. I live with the owner occupier, M. and his partner, A. They're a marvellous couple, expecting a baby girl in December. The house is split so they live upstairs and I live on the ground level. We share the kitchen but because our routines are so different, we're lucky if we see each other at all during the week. They also have a Burmese kitten, who is really affectionate and playful. He’s an indoor kitten, so he spends most of the day leaning over the edge of the balcony enthralled by the rosellas, kookaburras, chickens and brush turkeys hanging out in the backyard. We have a shared backyard organised around a tall blue gum eucalyptus tree, which my home office faces. It’s the perfect setup and I hope to stay here in peace and good company for as long as they'll have me.

HECS Debt: I pay $2,800 towards my HECS debt a month. This is taken out of my (before tax) fortnightly pay.

Phone Bill: $49

Apple One: $42.95

Health Insurance: $169.12

PopCar: $19.90

Amazon Prime: $6.99

Spotify: $11.99.

Credit Card: I also pay the outstanding balance towards my Amex Qantas credit card bill. The amount varies depending on the kind of month I have had. This month my bill was $1,900.