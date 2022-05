Jasmine: I worry about the term or the label. The term plus size is usually used for sizes outside the standard range. Calling size 10 or 12 models plus size is just wrong by definition… The term should just be “model”, as we represent the majority of Australian women.Jasmine: It is difficult to make a standard size for any size, as all bodies are different. For example, I have a bigger bust. There are people who are more educated about models who are curvier and some people in the industry who don’t really know how to work with that. Another issue is sample sizes not being the right size and having to squeeze myself into a size 8 or 10. It would be great to see more people in the industry try to be more accommodating to everyone and for every model to be seen as a model and not split into a size category.