There’s No ‘Right’ Way To Play With Your Kids

I keep catching myself trying to give my 18-month-old ideas for what to do with certain objects or drawing her attention to similar things; essentially bringing my own preconceived ideas of what play should look like, rather than giving her the space to show me what play looks like for her. Instead, the concept of child-led play recommends that we watch what our toddler is interested in and follow their lead, mirroring what they’re doing and matching their pace. We can comment on the activity as we go, but the aim is to try and not intervene to change or direct the way that they’re playing.