A Week In Richmond, Victoria, As A Freelance Digital Marketing Specialist On $65K

Rent: I pay $900 each month for a small two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Richmond that I share with one other person. The apartment isn't anything fancy but the location is amazing! It's walking distance to restaurants/cafes and supermarkets, and has trams direct to the CBD. I purchased my own apartment during COVID to take advantage of the first home buyer stamp duty concession, but have now turned it into an investment property as it can bring in over $700+ per week in rent and I can't justify staying there myself. I'm only in Melbourne for 3 more months before going overseas to live the *digital nomad* life so I'm very thankful to be staying at a friend's apartment in the short term.

Monthly Loan Payments: I pay three sets of mortgages: $2712 for the first property, $1357 for the second and $508 for the third. Plus I need to pay whatever credit card expenses I have from the previous month.

Groceries: $200

Classpass subscription: $59

Spotify Premium: $6 (this is my share of a Spotify family account)

Pet Insurance: $67 (I have a British shorthair cat)

Private Health Insurance: $115 (hospital cover)

Eating out: $300

Transportation: $60 (mainly trams as I don't own a car)

Phone bill: $16

Entertainment: $50

Shopping/Skincare: $150

Property Admin Costs (council rates/body corp/water fees etc): $800 Savings contribution: Whatever is left from the month goes into my property's offset loan account.