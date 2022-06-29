Occupation: Resident Medical Officer

Industry: Health

Age: 27

Location: Beverly Hills, Sydney

Salary: $81,884 (not including overtime pay)

Net Worth: $111,498 ($50,069 equity in our home, $19,033 in super, $18,807 in personal savings, $14,400 out of $28,800 in a joint savings accounts shared with my partner and $9,189 in ETFs). My partner and I each have our own credit cards and savings accounts, but we transfer into our joint accounts in the same proportion as our incomes. The mortgage payments then come out of one of the joint accounts.

Debt: $691,087 ($48,656 in a HECS loan and a joint $1,184,862 mortgage (my share is $592,431. We also borrowed $50,000 from our parents to help put down the deposit for our home, which we need to focus on paying back after our wedding).

Paycheque Amount (Fortnightly): $2,140.41, not including overtime pay. I'm very lucky that I get paid for all the overtime I do working at the hospital. With an irregular schedule and extra pay for any nights, weekends and public holidays worked, my fortnightly pay can be anywhere between $100 to $500 more than the base amount.

Pronouns: She/Her