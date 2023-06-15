The Worst Rental Horror Stories That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

ADVERTISEMENT
Living in a terrible rental is basically a rite of passage for people in their 20s. Suffering a weird landlord, broken facilities and sub-par living conditions are so ubiquitous at this point, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't have a terrible story about renting.
It seems pretty ironic that despite rent prices skyrocketing and tenants paying more than ever, we're still living in some pretty heinous homes. It's also become a common sentiment that a lot of tenants don't want to point out the things that are wrong in their rental for fear their landlord might evict them.
Because of this, a lot of us opt to stay quiet and silently cope with the leaky taps and the doors that don't quite close. At the end of the day, it's better than not having anywhere to live, right?
But amongst the classic tales of less-than-ideal dwellings, there are some stories that stand out as being so bad that we're honestly shocked. From creepy landlords to disappearing balconies and cat-piss-soaked carpets, here are some of the worst rental horror stories that will forever live rent-free in our heads.
