9:45am — Arrive at my office and get stuck into some more paperwork and planning for today's clients, accompanied by another oat cap ($7). I deliberately changed my schedule recently so I have mornings free for paperwork and planning. I also use this time to follow up on any other tasks for my clients, hoping it'll free up my time during the week. Given that I'm working so much during the week, it's clearly not working very well. I'll have to readjust my schedule again and try to find balance another way. Burnout is a real concern for psychologists, and while I often laugh off concern from M. about working too much, I recognise that it’s not sustainable to do this much during the week. $7