12:00pm — I enjoy a slow, lazy morning around home while my partner is at work. When he gets back, we decide on egg and bacon brekkie rolls with coffee and sparkling water. After we eat, it's time to spruce up the house. We do a few odd jobs that have been on the list, including potting up some seeds that I've been saving. As we clean the bathroom, I decide I want some suction cup hooks for the shower so there's something to hang the flannels and loofahs from. I jump on eBay and buy them straight away ($5.95) so I don't have to think about it again. My partner fires up the clippers and gives himself a haircut, and I tidy up the back of his head. He's always cut his hair himself as long as we've been together, but I'm also getting better at cutting it. We laugh at today's attempt as I'm definitely not confident enough to attempt a fade! $5.95