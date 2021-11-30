8:30pm — I arrive back home from dinner and pay the electrician’s invoice for some work he did on our house last week. We'd only contacted him a week before and he just so happened to be free at that time, which was lucky. He was at our place for a full day, replacing almost all of our lights. It’s the first time we’ve done anything major to our new place. The lights were all reaaalllyyy old and dark, so it was time to replace them. We put in LEDs, which are hopefully a lot more environmentally friendly than the 20-year-old ones we had before. It was a somewhat unexpected cost that we hadn't had much time to save for, so I took most of my half ($860.50) out of my savings, which pains me, but it was necessary. Moving forward, I probably need to re-jig my budget so I have this sort of money handy. We’re keen to replace our fly screens, convert a cupboard into a bookshelf, and get a new toilet (the current one is wood and I hate it). $860.50