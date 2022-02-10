5:30pm — After finishing off the rest of my work for the day, I have a quick shower, throw on some makeup and my favourite LBD dress, and head off to the movies. I received free tickets to the premiere of the new Scream, so I've decided to take E., J. and our other friend, T. J. pays for our Uber there to say thanks for the free tickets. He also gets us some popcorn and a drink of our choice, making it a very cheap movie night out! The movie was sooo good — I'm such a huge horror fan and it was the perfect mixture of funny and scary. After the film, we walk down Chapel Street and end up at a Tiki bar for some drinks and nibbles. We split the bill between us all, with my share coming to $50. We leave, and I shout us an Uber XL home ($24.91). $74.91