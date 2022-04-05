This creation of narrative in our own relationships might also sound familiar to anyone with a job that requires a level of personal promotion. Is the picture of you and your partner on a parasailing trip going to impact your opening weekend numbers? Probably not. But there’s still a level of curation to the story: what activities have you chosen to post about? Can you post this unedited photo on your business account or is it better left to your Close Friends story? Selective posting and narrative curation are necessary skills for building professional connections and an online presence – an increasing requirement for many jobs. It’s a game that can soon become exhausting for people who perform for a living, so it’s hard to imagine what chance the rest of us have.