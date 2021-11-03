What Is It About PDA That Makes Us So Uncomfortable?

Like most of our opinions, our upbringing is mostly at the root of our preferences. Growing up in a ‘hugging’ household might make you more inclined to be publicly mushy and think of it as the norm. Or you may have had a childhood so devoid of physical security that you may actively require more physical attention than the average person. Cultural context is also important as many may have been brought up in cultures or communities where PDA is considered to be rude, obscene or even immoral. And women in particular are socialised from a young age to believe that bodies should be private, something to be hidden. So to see people openly embracing each other, throws a lot of our unconscious learnings for a loop.