4:15am — Still under house arrest/home isolation because my swab hasn't come back. Insert the morning routine you know so well here.



5:00am — House arrest = treadmill run.



6:15am — Nervously text message one of my bosses to see what the deal is and when I can return to work. They text back at 6:30am — it's not just my result that will give me the all-clear, but the negative results of everyone who was in the building with me at the time of my exposure. They have five results outstanding. It's difficult to know what time the results will come back because private labs run differently to the hospital-based ones.



7:00am — Begin checking Teams to catch up on work stuff. I also have a work girls WhatsApp going. It's just as well the interface of each is so different, it helps me remember tone, content and language when I post to each. The uncertainty of when and if I can return to the hospital today makes me enjoy this unplanned day off less than I should. It's a beautiful day outside and I am so lucky to be isolating in a house with a garden of my own. It would be such a stress trying to do so in a smaller living space or with a whole family trying to all not get up into each other's grills. Did I just mangle an American colloquial phrase just then?



11:00am — Accept that it's probably not going to be today that I can return to work. Change out of my work clothes. Another impressive non-Lulu outfit — Uniqlo tank top, Jil Sander for Uniqlo skirt and another relic from my spendy pre-motherhood days — a Hermes horn necklace. Get into a Cotton On tee and some SFAM denim shorts from back when I went to the US most years and hit the Premium Outlets at whichever city I was based in. Fret over my pot plants and soak them in bowls of water so they get hydrated from the roots up. Google and realise I've been looking after my Korean Rock Fern all wrong and the reason its fronds are so crispy is because I've nearly killed it.



12:00pm — I haven't spent a cent so far because I can't leave the house. Today's coffee is a Nescafe cappuccino sachet with an extra 1.5 teaspoons of Moccona and some milk on top. Works for me. Lunch is another portion of the sushi bowls I made for the week. Today's chocolate was from Haigh's — I did a massive teacher gift haul before term ended and received a bag of chocolate-coated macadamias with my purchase as well as the usual samples Haigh's give out. In these times of Covid, the samples are all individually wrapped.



4:00pm — Good news, I am all clear to leave the house both for work tomorrow and our work ladies' dinner tonight!



5:00pm — Time to get ready for my first night out in a while. I mentally go through all the Instagram videos I watched this week about eye makeup and pray that I get things right the first time.



6:35pm — It took me half an hour to find transport to dinner. Ironically, waiting at the taxi rank saw me continue to wait as several taxis drove straight on past. The reason for all this waiting? Uber was initially asking for $99 for the ride into Petersham! By half-past 6, we were down to $45, so I said yes and I finally made my way to the inner west for dinner. $45



7:05pm — Half an hour late for dinner. Why, Sydney? Why are y'all on the road this late on a school night?



10:30pm — I work with some amazing work ladies. The food was fabulous, the company even more so. I even picked a winning sparkling from Berry that everyone loved as much as I did. $175 for my share of dinner and drinks. $175



Daily Total: $220