Yes, for sure. I'm first generation and my parents very much value higher education. I always did relatively well in school and I got a bachelor's degree. In retrospect, I wish I had taken a year off to work or travel after high school, just for some more life experience. I got a bunch of financial aid based on how much my parents made, and have always held at least one job (tutoring, helping out at the theatre, working as a Teaching Assistant, serving at restaurants) since high school. My parents very generously paid off the remainder of my college loans ($15,500) within two years of my graduation and I paid them back in monthly instalments, which I prioritised and finished last year. This was to help me save on the interest rates.