The Weird Nail Problem Trending On TikTok

"External irritants can be anything from harsh soaps to detergents and cleaning products," Stokes says. Onycholysis can also be caused by using products that contain high levels of certain ingredients. "Particularly HEMA [hydroxyethyl methacrylate, an ingredient used to make resin," explains McNails. "This is an ingredient which is sometimes enlisted in some gel polishes to make things stick." HEMA is also often used in nail enhancements such as acrylics and lots of people are now finding that they are allergic to it.