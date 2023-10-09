7:30am — I bus to work ($2). I really enjoy taking public transport on my days in the clinic. I'm lucky that I live relatively close to where I work, so this doesn't take that much time. Plus, with parking, it would probably take the same amount of time. On the bus, I scroll through Verge Girl and spot a top and pair of pants that I'm interested in. I'm tempted to buy them as they are on sale, but I'll see if I'm still tempted at the end of the day. I'm trying to be more conscious of my spending, as I realised a couple of months ago that I was adding four to five items to my wardrobe a month. Even if I op-shopped these items, the cost would still add up. I'd rather have the extra money and the closet space (or that's what I'm trying to will myself into believing anyway!). $2