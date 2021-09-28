Meghan Markle Dyes Her Hair For A Trip To New York

Some hair colours are synonymous with autumn. As the cold weather creeps up on us, searches for seasonal hues like copper, chestnut and rich red are on the rise. Gigi Hadid, Ciara and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are just a handful of celebrities who have switched things up in the hair department recently. Right now though, everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's new hair colour.
On a trip to New York over the weekend, Meghan gave us a glimpse of her autumnal hair, which was dyed a rich shade of auburn — quite a change from the glossy, dark brown lengths she's famous for. Scraped back into her signature low bun with a chic centre parting, Meghan teamed her much lighter, fiery red hair with plum eyeshadow, lashings of black mascara and a nude lip.
Joined by husband Prince Harry, Meghan's visit to the One World Observatory was her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Lilibet three months ago.
When in the UK, celebrity hairdresser George Northwood often tends to Meghan's hair but it hasn't yet been revealed which colourist is the mastermind behind her bang-on-trend red hue. Later on in her trip, Meghan ditched the sleek bun for flowing tresses and undone waves, which enhanced her new, lighter shade of auburn.
According to New York's top colourists, auburn isn't the only autumn-inspired hair colour to have on your radar. 'Medium spicy', golden brunette and solar blonde are also incredibly popular in salons. This is officially all the hair inspiration you need.