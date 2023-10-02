Money was something that was talked about openly at home. My parents split when I was young and I was predominantly raised by my mum. When my mum became a single mum, she had to be very frugal, although I think budgeting and personal finance is something she enjoys. I remember whenever I got some birthday or Christmas money, I always had to save some of it, buy something that I needed, and buy something fun. I think that was a really good way to approach money in a balanced way. She has a sister who is unfortunately very bad with money, who married a man who was also very bad with money. So there were often conversations around my aunty and uncle having their phone cut off because they didn't pay their bills, or that they didn't have enough money to buy groceries before payday.