My parents have never been financially savvy and this has influenced the way my four siblings and I spend and save. We're all terrible savers, but all of our partners are great savers and really good with money. This has been our saving grace. Growing up, we were never materialistic and very poor. My dad worked for minimum wage and supported my mum and five kids.



Over the years, my parents have earned more and made money with property investments. It's the ideal place for my parent's money as they can't spend it. The best thing they've done is taught us to not let money control our lives or hold onto it too tight. When my partner and I got pregnant, we weren't in a stable financial place. However, we didn't let that determine if we were 'ready' to have a child.