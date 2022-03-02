5:00pm – I flick through a couple of cookbooks, pick some recipes (asparagus with brown butter bread crumbs, marinated lamb chops and roast potatoes with garlic aioli, FYI) and jot down the ingredients I need from the shops. I head to the butcher first to get some lamb ($39.75). It’s incredibly expensive, but I reckon it’ll be worth it for how delicious it is (and the incredible leftovers it’ll yield!). Then, I head to the grocer to get the other ingredients for dinner, plus some fertiliser for our chilli plant and lemon tree ($56.55). I think if someone asked me what my hobby was, I'd say it's cooking. It's kind of funny — my parents aren't big foodies (my mum is vegetarian and a 'food is fuel' kinda person), but I've always loved cooking and the experience of eating food! I feel relaxed and in control when I’m in the kitchen. My job is kind of tiresome and boring sometimes, and my life can be like that too, so it’s really an escape for me. I also find it's kind of like an art form. I'm totally shithouse at visual arts, but I feel like my cooking is a work of art, and that fulfils me in a creative sense. $96.30