5:05pm — Home sweet home. I indulge in a nice hot shower, which is much needed, especially after getting rained on during my walk back home. I blow dry my hair then bother Gil for a cuddle. We kiss and talk about our day and how productive we’ve been. Then I read on my iPad while he plays his game. I inhaled this well-researched article — How Augustinus Bader Made Us Believe . Refreshing honesty like this makes me think more highly of Allure for publishing it. I’ve bought the Rich Cream for my dad before and he wasn’t too impressed by it — it used to boggle my mind when experts like Melanie Grant recommended it. This article helps explain why.