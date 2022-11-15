Rent: I live in a one-bedroom flat that my partner owns in Sydney CBD. I contribute to the strata fees and other expenses, which is $1,484 quarterly.

Loans: $0. I have no HECS debt and I always pay off my credit card balances in full before it’s due.

Super: My employer pays an additional 10.5% of super on top of my salary. So that’s $833.94 of monthly contributions.

TPD and Income Protection Insurance: $2,720.55

Health Insurance: $133 for comprehensive hospital and extras cover.

Gym Membership: $30 (discounted membership)

Cell Phone: I prepaid a yearly mobile plan for $99 last June which includes a total of 120 GB, some international calls, unlimited nationwide calls, and texts. So if we divide that by 12, it costs $8.25/month.

Netflix and Disney+: $0. I leech off my partner’s or family’s accounts.

iCloud Subscription Fee: $1.50

Salary Sacrifice: $2,291. I am aiming to eventually withdraw the maximum $50,000 for the First Home Super Saver Scheme when I finally buy my own home.