Industry: Healthcare
Age: 25
Location: Inner North Brisbane, Queensland
Salary: $80,000
Net Worth: $105,000 (An apartment worth $400,000, $5,000 in savings, $5,000 in shares, $35,000 in superannuation)
Debt: $290,000 on my mortgage and $50,000 in HECS debt
Paycheque Amount (Fortnightly): $2,180
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Private Health Insurance: $88
Salary Sacrifice Into My Super: $152
Gym: $220 usually. I actually just quit going to F45 last week as it's very expensive and I need something less intense on my body. I'm currently trying to find a new gym.
Phone Bill: $25. I own my phone outright and just pay for usage.
Internet: $59
Rates: $350/quarter
Electricity: $150/quarter
Gas: $200/quarter
Water And Sewerage: $400
Body Corporate: $1,600 (recently raised from $1,200)
Hockey Fees: $600/season
Car Rego: $800/year
Car Insurance: $800/year
Home And Contents Insurance: $350/year
Streaming: I use my parent's Netflix, Stan and Spotify accounts.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Did you worry about money growing up?
Do you worry about money now?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Day 1
6:00pm — We order chips, arancini balls, pizza and salad to share. He gets a lemonade and I get a lemon, lime and bitters. We split the bill ($31.77). We're both a bit anti-alcohol at the moment so it's nice to go out without feeling like I have to drink. I don't really feel like I can do this with any of my other friends as our nighttime catch-ups always seem to involve alcohol. As I get older, I find that I'm enjoying drinking less — plus, the cost of drinking adds up quite quickly. It’s hard to justify doing it anymore. I’m leaning more toward coffee catch-ups with friends. We don't end up finishing our pizza, so I pop it in a takeaway box and bring it home. $31.77
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 7
Anything else you'd like to add or flag?
This is probably a lower spend week than normal. I usually go out on the weekends and will spend a bit more cash. Working from home also really helps to keep your expenses down. I've never been one to buy a coffee every day and I always try and take lunch to work. I'm very lucky that I can work from anywhere.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it here.