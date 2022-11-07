My parents are extremely open about money. My dad especially pushed for me to gain financial literacy, which has really shaped my relationship with money today. I always knew what my parents earnt and they would often take me through how they spent their money, breaking down how much was for bills and how much was for fun things. Because of this, I always knew the value of money and that it was important to have a financial safety net. It also meant that I had a much healthier relationship with money. I'm very open about finances and I think it's so important for people to know how to make money work for you.