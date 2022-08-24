Mortgage: $672 for my half. I live with my partner in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that we purchased together at the end of 2020. We were really lucky to be ready to buy just as housing prices were beginning to get crazy in Perth. I think if we were trying now, or even six months later than when we did, it would be a very different story.

Spotify: $8, split with my partner.

Swimming Fees: $124

Gym: $52

Health Insurance: $56

Salary Sacrifice: $492. This is the 3% I mentioned in my paycheque amount. I never receive it in my pay — it goes straight to my super. I started salary sacrificing into my super about four years ago to take advantage of the First Home Super Saver Scheme. My work also offers a bonus 2% super if you contribute an extra 3%, so I've kept going with it post-house purchase to take advantage. I hope to take time away from work when I have kids, so I'm trying to set up my super to allow for that. I don't want it to get too far behind when that time comes.